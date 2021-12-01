“The individual is self-quarantining and all close contacts have been contacted and all close contacts thus far have tested negative,” Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser and the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday.
Since the new variant was first reported in southern Africa last week, it has been identified in at least 19 countries spanning the globe, and officials had expected it to appear in the United States.
“We knew that it was only a matter of time until the Omicron variant was detected in our city, and the work that we have done to this point has prepared us to handle this variant,” San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed (D) said in a statement.
California public health officials credited the state’s “large-scale testing and early detection systems” for detecting the omicron variant and said in a statement the state would be increasing testing at airports for arrivals from several countries identified by the CDC.
The omicron variant has a swath of mutations that raised concerns that this version of the virus might be able to evade immunity and withstand existing treatments for those infected with covid-19.
Many questions about omicron remain unanswered — vaccine manufacturers are working to determine how effective existing shots and boosters will be against the new mutant, and public health experts are carefully watching to see if omicron will displace delta as the most prominent viral strain.
Even before officials in South Africa alerted the world to the existence of the troubling new strain of coronavirus, omicron had jumped the nation’s borders.
Hundreds of passengers flying from South Africa to Amsterdam on Friday landed to learn not only that the variant had been discovered but that more than 60 people on two different planes had tested positive for coronavirus, including at least 14 who had the omicron variant. Dutch officials said this week that they detected the variant in the Netherlands at least a week before omicron’s worldwide debut.
Still, public health experts in the United States have tried to caution against panic while emphasizing the importance of continued mitigation efforts — including vaccines, masks and social distancing — to prevent the spread of all covid variants amid fears of a possible winter surge of cases.
“There’s no reason to panic — but we should remain vigilant. That means get vaccinated. Get boosted. Wear a mask indoors,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said on Twitter.
Eugene Scott contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.