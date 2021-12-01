“Our message is: Don’t freak out, the plan remains the same: Speed up the administration of a third booster shot,” Sahin said Tuesday.
While it’s possible omicron may prove better at evading antibodies compared to the delta variant, Sahin said, it is too early to say if the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would need to be adjusted. Billions of doses have been administered globally, including in the United States.
“Whether or not we will need extra protection by an adapted vaccine, this remains to be seen, later,” Sahin said.
This is a notably different tone than taken by Moderna’s CEO Stéphane Bancel who on Tuesday predicted “a material drop” in protection from existing vaccines at combating omicron compared with previous variants of the virus. “All the scientists I’ve talked to … [say], ‘This is not going to be good’,” he said.
Bancel told the Financial Times that it would take months for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture new variant-specific doses to address omicron, as public health officials and vaccine makers worldwide scramble to examine the impact of the largely unknown variant.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which makes a popular antibody cocktail used as a treatment for patients who have contracted covid-19, also warned this week that it may be less effective against the omicron variant.
However, World Health Organization officials in Europe said Wednesday that there was no evidence so far to suggest the efficacy of vaccines would be reduced by omicron.
They also said that is was more likely that vaccine makers would need to adjustment rather than overhaul existing vaccines to combat the omicron variant of the coronavirus.