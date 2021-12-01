In the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, the court majority held that a women’s right to choose to end a pregnancy was protected by the Constitution, but that states could limit that right after the second trimester or 28 weeks, when the fetus might survive outside the womb. In the1992 ruling, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the court affirmed that right, but opted for a framework based on fetal viability rather than trimesters. Here’s why that’s important and what that means for the case currently before the court, and more broadly, for abortion rights in the United States.