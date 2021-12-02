“It’s always not us until it is us,” said Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, who urged Americans to treat India’s crisis as an American problem. “At the very beginning it was China, but not us. Then it was Italy, but not us. Then it was us. Then it was New York, but not the rest of the country. It baffles the mind how we manage to delude ourselves into thinking it’s always over there, and it’s not going to hit us in our own home.”