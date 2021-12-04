“Gilead Sciences Inc. received a customer complaint, confirmed by the firm’s investigation, of the presence of glass particulates,” the company said in a statement.
“An injectable product that contains glass particulates may result in local irritation or swelling in response to the foreign material. If the glass particulate reaches the blood vessels it can travel to various organs and block blood vessels in the heart, lungs or brain which can cause stroke and even lead to death,” it added.
But Gilead noted that to date it had not “received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.”
The California-based company did not immediately respond to a Washington Post request for comment late Friday, but company spokesman Chris Ridley told Bloomberg News the recall involved some 55,000 vials of the drug, enough to treat 11,000 hospitalized patients.
The drug is normally “distributed in single dose clear glass vials in powder form and reconstituted at the site of use,” the company said. The vials being recalled were distributed nationwide in the United States beginning in October 2021.
Remdesivir gained emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in May 2020, with the United States buying up much of its global supply. It was also administered to President Donald Trump when he had covid-19. In October 2020, the antiviral drug became the first treatment for covid-19 to receive full FDA approval.
The FDA has outlined its use for adult patients and pediatric patients age 12 and older weighing at least about 88 pounds. The FDA has said it should be administered only in a hospital or health-care setting.
In its own study last year, Gilead said its drug led to an “improvement in clinical recovery” from covid-19 and yielded a 62 percent reduction in risk of death when compared with the outcomes of patients receiving standard medical care, but it said more clinical trials were needed.
Amy Cheng contributed to this report.