It was the first convention of that size McGinn had attended since the pandemic began — and only the second ever, he said. It was also the first time he met about 27 of the people he spent time with in New York — a “community from all over the country” that had got together virtually during the pandemic around shared interest in a weekly anime podcast McGinn hosts, “What Do You Say Anime!?” The convention required attendees to have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, in accordance with New York City rules.