Carroll’s proposed legislation, which was an idea he said that grew out of a conversation with his wife, would amend Illinois’ insurance code. The change reflected in the two-page proposed bill would update insurance policies issued or renewed on or after January 2023. Some public figures and celebrities have called for unvaccinated people to be denied hospital treatment, but Carroll’s bill appears to be one of the first of its kind to call for those not immunized to pay for their hospital care if they come down with covid-19.