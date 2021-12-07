“It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place,” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy wrote in an advisory published on Tuesday. “Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real, and they are widespread. But most importantly, they are treatable, and often preventable.”
Coupled with an uptick in gun violence, a reckoning of racial justice, a climate emergency and a divisive political landscape, the coronavirus-related hardships have taken a toll on young Americans’ mental health at a time when it was already in decline. More people seeking help has strained the ability of practitioners to provide treatment — underscoring, experts say, the need to radically change how mental health is addressed in the country.
For young people across the country, the pandemic has taken away milestone events and the semblance of normal life. Professors speaking from their screens supplant in-person classes. Watching players tumble behind a ball on the television replaces football games at packed stadiums. Gatherings have become smaller, confined to a bubble of friends. Study abroad, a lingering question.
“I acknowledge the privilege of being able to go to college and I know so many people have suffered through worse things, but there’s also this feeling of ‘this is supposed to be the greatest time of my life’ and I’m sitting in my room staring at a computer,” said Isabelle Schindler, a 20-year-old junior at the University of Michigan.
Having already struggled with anxiety before going to college, Schindler said, she already had a support system she could rely on. But coronavirus putting a dent on her expectations and dreams has made it all more difficult to cope. The burden ripples through her classroom, where she said other students share the lack of motivation, loneliness and feeling of being burned-out that has prompted experts to sound the alarms.
“The uncertainty can be crushing,” she said. “It’s like, I have to do this homework assignment, but every time when I go on Twitter, there’s something horrible going on. It just feels difficult to like, reconcile those two things and sort of compartmentalize it.”
A survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that a higher proportions of Gen Z Americans, those between ages 13 and 24, say the pandemic has made their education, career goals and social lives more difficult — with uncertainty about the pandemic and fear of infection among the top sources of stress for this generation.
Gen Z most stressed by coronavirus, citing pandemic toll on careers, education and relationships, poll says
While the pandemic has served to worsen mental well-being, a crisis was already brewing before lockdowns and social-distancing first emerged, said Mitch Prinstein, chief science officer for the American Psychological Association (APA).
“We were in a hole and now we just dug it a little bit deeper,” he told The Washington Post. “Suicide already was the second leading cause of death for children. We had already seen pretty high levels of substance use, depression and violent behavior. But the pandemic has been a perfect storm of a stressor, which we know leads to really notable increases in psychological symptoms among kids.”
Pandemic-related safety measures — while necessary to curb the spread of the virus — resulted in missed interactions. At the same time, an increased time spent on social media deepened the chasm of isolation felt by so many, said Prinstein — a paradox, considering the digital age has increased connectivity.
“We’re seeing a real reduction in emotional intimacy among kids because so much of their communication is now electronical,” he said. “So there’s not an opportunity for disclosure and support and feeling like you’re able to really represent yourself in an authentic way.”
Mental health among the younger generation does not carry the same stigma it has in the past. Self-reports of depression and anxiety have increased while the subject has has been more openly discussed and assessed. Still, in a world where one in seven people between the ages of 10 and 19 experiences a mental disorder, according to the World Health Organization, not all are able to access the help they need.
The pandemic allowed practitioners to provide services remotely, but demand has increased at a faster pace. An October survey by the APA found that waitlists and referrals have nearly doubled — all while 41 percent of psychologists reported being unable to treat all of their patients. Compared to last year, the number of psychologists reporting an increase in demand for anxiety treatment rose by 10 percentage points and for depression treatment by 12 percentage points.
Additionally, Prinstein said, a “tiny fraction” of federal funds “is used to really invest in our mental health workforce and, unfortunately, now we’re paying for that disparity because we see that we just don’t have the workforce available.”
With no timetable in the horizon for the end of a pandemic that has upended lives and killed over 788,000 in the United States, the surgeon general’s advisory calls for rapid action — encouraging more resources and urging a greater acknowledgement of mental health as vital component in overall wellbeing.
For the APA chief science officer, the “moment to demand change,” as Murthy’s report implores, necessitates the focus to shift from acknowledging mental health problems at their onset to preventing in the first place.
“We need to put psychological fluoride in the water,” Prinstein said. “Just like we teach people to eat low-fat food and exercise, we need to help people develop the skills so there’s resilience against stress before it even occurs.”
Read more: