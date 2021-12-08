Although the report identifies preparedness resources and capacities available in a country, it cannot predict how well they will be used in a crisis. “If you were trying to measure places that are at risk for fires, you want to know if the place has fire alarms,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at Hopkins. “But if you live in a country where the alarms go off and your political leaders tell you, ‘Pay no attention to that alarm, don’t leave the building,’” that doesn’t mean that the fire alarms don’t work, she said.