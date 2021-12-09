The FDA’s authorization is expected to be reviewed and endorsed by Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, perhaps as soon as Thursday. The clearance means 16- and 17-year-olds who received the initial two-shot series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be able to get a booster six months after the second dose. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not authorized for anyone under 18.
The expanded age for boosters is sure to raise questions among parents and doctors about whether — and when — children younger than 16 will need boosters. Scientists inside and outside of the government said more information is needed before a decision is made about boosters for younger children. Some experts believe those children eventually will need boosters, but perhaps can wait more than six months after their second shot.
“They probably will need boosts,” said one federal official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the issue. “The question is: Will they need boosts at six months or could they last longer?”
Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, have not asked the FDA for the go-ahead for boosters for younger children, according to Kit Longley, a Pfizer spokesman. “We will continue to monitor data from our ongoing clinical trial in addition to real world evidence to assess a potential need,” Longley said.
Octavio Ramilo, chief of infectious diseases at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, praised the authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds. “These are the kids who go out, they have very active social lives,” Ramilo said. “So it’s very important that we protect them and the community.”
Kenneth Alexander, chief of infectious diseases at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, agreed, saying the emergence of variants, including delta and omicron, underscored the importance of broadening access to boosters.
“A vaccine is to your immune system like an FBI most-wanted poster in the post office,” Alexander said. “If I show it once, you remember the person’s face. Twice, you really remember. And three times, you can pick that person out of the crowd.”
Not everyone agrees boosters are needed for adolescents. Paul A. Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said on a media call Wednesday that he didn’t see a “compelling reason” to administer a booster to healthy young people. The two-dose regimen would adequately protect those individuals from serious illness, he said.
Young people generally have stronger immune systems than older people. If they get sick with covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, they are less likely to become seriously ill.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for anyone 5 and older, though only people 16 and older are eligible for a booster shot. Pfizer is conducting clinical trials that are testing the vaccine in children under 5, with data expected early next year.
Interest in boosters for all age groups is likely to rise if the early data on omicron holds up — and boosters are seen as a way to shield people from infection and illness. In addition, some leading experts, such as Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, are increasingly referring to the mRNA vaccines — the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots — as three-dose regimens.
“The booster shot could be the answer to the challenge that we’re facing with the omicron,” Fauci said Wednesday at a Washington Post Live event. But he noted that the data was preliminary.