But booster shots continue to provoke controversy around the world as hundreds of millions of people have yet to receive their first shots. More than 50 million Americans have received booster shots. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, said in a Washington Post Live interview this week that, based on preliminary data, “the booster shot could be the answer to the challenge that we’re facing with the omicron.” He also said additional shots might provide longer-term benefits by broadening “the breadth and perhaps even the durability of protection” by inducing what is known as the affinity maturation of the immune response.