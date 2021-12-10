That House bill includes several policies that are intended to constrain drug prices but are not as ambitious as many liberal Democrats had sought. It would allow Medicare, the federal insurance system for older Americans, to negotiate directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers to lower prices for a limited class of as many as 10 expensive drugs, to be chosen later, including medicines for cancer patients, starting in 2025 and increasing to 20 drugs. That would break a prohibition on such negotiations since Medicare added drug benefits 15 years ago. The bill’s final shape is far more modest than earlier versions, which would have allowed negotiations on the price of up to 250 drugs.