One branded insulin drug called Humalog, which cost about $21 per vial when Eli Lilly introduced it in 1996, lists today at about $275 in the United States — an increase that has mystified and angered public health experts, who say the drug formula has not changed, even as its price has multiplied. Patients may need several vials per month of the medicine, which is available at a fraction of the cost overseas. Although Eli Lilly debuted a half-price generic version of the drug in 2019, experts faulted the move as insufficient.