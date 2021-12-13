The former commissioners endorsed Califf in a letter to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which is scheduled Tuesday to conduct a hearing on Califf’s nomination. The panel is not expected to vote until later.
In the letter, the former commissioners, who served in Democratic and Republican administrations, said Califf has “the experience to be effective from day one.” It was signed by Andrew C. von Eschenbach, Scott Gottlieb, Stephen Hahn, Margaret A. Hamburg, Jane E. Henney and Mark McClellan.
Califf, 70, is senior adviser for Verily, a research organization devoted to the life sciences, and Google Health. He spent most of his career at Duke University School of Medicine, where he founded the Duke Clinical Research Institute, one of the largest academic clinical trial operations in the world.
Califf’s nomination is supported by Sen. Patty Murray (D. Wash.), chairwoman of the Health Committee, but opposed by some Democrats who have cited his ties to the pharmaceutical industry and are angry about the FDA’s handling of opioids.
“I have made it abundantly clear that correcting the culture at the FDA is critical to changing the tide of the opioid epidemic,” Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said in a statement in November. “Dr. Califf’s nomination and his significant ties to the pharmaceutical industry take us backwards, not forward.”
At Duke, Califf worked closely with drug companies, who footed part of the bill for the research center. He also has consulted for several pharmaceutical firms, including Eli Lilly and Merck.
If confirmed, Califf, who has long argued for better evidence on potential medical products, will almost certainly push for clinical trial improvements and for the increased use of “real-world evidence,” which taps into insurance records, clinical practice and electronic health data to assess how drugs, devices and other interventions work.
The former FDA commissioners praised Janet Woodcock, a veteran drug regulator who has been acting commissioner since January. But they said “the absence of a confirmed commissioner complicates the agency’s ability to undertake and sustain the leadership needed now to protect and promote the health of all Americans.”