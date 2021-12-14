In an early analysis, a second ongoing study that was designed to test whether the pill, called Paxlovid, relieved covid-19 symptoms faster in people who are not considered high risk found no benefit for symptom relief. But the pill regimen did cause the amount of virus in patients’ bodies to plummet and reduced the already low risk of hospitalization and death, though the result was at the edge of statistical significance, a sign that it could be due to chance.