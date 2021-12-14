The exchange was one of the few tense moments in a mostly friendly hearing held by the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Califf, who served as FDA commissioner in the final year of the Obama administration, appears well on his way to being confirmed as the agency chief, though a vote by the full Senate is not likely until next year. A few Democrats have expressed reservations or opposition to Califf, but he is expected to pick up more than enough Republican votes to be confirmed.