Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) criticized the FDA for not changing the labels of certain opioids to discourage overprescribing and overuse. Califf responded that studies on the drugs’ long-term use, now underway, would provide important evidence on whether labels should be revised.
“I think as the evidence comes in, we are going to have to aggressively look at relabeling,” he said.
“The evidence has been here for a long time,” Hassan shot back. “It’s the evidence of thousands of people, hundreds of thousands of people, dying in this country. It’s the evidence that I see when I go to the funeral of a constituent who has been in recovery multiple times and has relapsed.”
The exchange was one of the few tense moments in a mostly friendly hearing held by the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Califf, who served as FDA commissioner in the final year of the Obama administration, appears well on his way to being confirmed as the agency chief, though a vote by the full Senate is not likely until next year. A few Democrats have expressed reservations or opposition to Califf, but he is expected to pick up more than enough Republican votes to be confirmed.
“I’m not sure you could write a résumé for someone who’s more qualified to be FDA commissioner,” said Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.). In 2016, Califf was confirmed as commissioner by a vote of 89 to 4.
Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chair of the committee, previously announced her support for Califf.
The nominee, a well-known cardiologist and clinical trial expert, spent most of his career at Duke University School of Medicine, where he founded the Duke Clinical Research Institute, one of the largest academic clinical trial operations in the world. He worked closely with drug companies, which footed part of the bill for the research center. He has consulted for several pharmaceutical firms, including Eli Lilly and Merck. After his stint at the FDA, Califf, 70, became senior adviser for Verily, a research organization devoted to the life sciences, and Google Health.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who said Tuesday he would vote against Califf, grilled him on his ties to the drug industry, asking Califf how he could assure Americans — who are “outraged by high drug costs and Purdue Pharma,” which developed OxyContin in the 1990s — that he would remain independent.
Califf replied that he has a record of independence from the industry and is adhering to all of the Biden administration’s ethics rules. He agreed that drug costs are too high and said Medicare should be allowed to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical firms.
In outlining his priorities, Califf cited the importance of gathering better evidence on the performance of drugs and medical devices after they have been approved; fighting medical misinformation, which has contributed to anti-vaccine sentiment and countless deaths during the coronavirus pandemic; and redoubling efforts to make more rapid coronavirus tests available.
“Every family should have a quantity of tests” to use when needed, he said.
Several Republicans asked Califf his views on whether the FDA should lift restrictions on mifepristone, part of a two-drug regimen used to terminate early pregnancies. The FDA is conducting a scientific evaluation of the restrictions, including one that requires patients to pick up mifepristone in person at a hospital, clinic or medical office, and is expected to announce Thursday whether it is easing rules criticized by many women’s health groups.
One member of the committee, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), a physician, said he had treated patients in the emergency room who had taken the medication and experienced bad outcomes. Califf said he was not involved in the FDA’s mifepristone deliberations but is confident that the FDA will make the right decision. Murray reiterated that mifepristone has been shown to be safe.
But the FDA’s handling of opioids set off the most debate. Califf conceded that the agency’s approval of OxyContin in 1995 and an FDA-cleared label revision allowing longer-term use could have been handled differently, considering the lack of studies on the effects of extended use of the drug.
But while adding that the FDA needs to do more, Califf also said there are almost no new opioids coming to the FDA for approval, in part because of steps he took while at the agency.
Experts agree the agency should do more but note that the nature of the epidemic has changed over time and now, to a large extent, involves illegal fentanyl — something over which the FDA has little control.
While prescription opioids cause thousands of overdose deaths each year, fentanyl and its analogues were involved in 64 percent of the more than 100,000 estimated drug overdose deaths in the United States between May 2020 and April 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If Califf is confirmed, he will be the FDA’s first permanent commissioner in a year. The Biden White House initially leaned toward nominating veteran drug regulator and acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock but ran into the opposition of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). Manchin is a staunch critic of the FDA — and of Woodcock — on the agency’s handling of opioids. Manchin also opposes Califf, saying he is unlikely to make needed changes in the FDA culture.
But six former FDA commissioners on Monday endorsed Califf, saying he has “the experience to be effective from day one.” The endorsement was signed by Andrew C. von Eschenbach, Scott Gottlieb, Stephen Hahn, Margaret A. Hamburg, Jane E. Henney and Mark McClellan — commissioners who served in Democratic and Republican administrations.
Califf also picked up the support of groups including the National Health Council, a nonprofit association of health organizations whose members include the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association and Alzheimer’s Association.
Lenny Bernstein contributed to this report.