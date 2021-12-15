Instead, experts said the United States should focus on expanding vaccine manufacturing — but impose guardrails to avoid previous mistakes. Advocates on Monday called on the Biden administration to pursue a government-owned, contractor-operated manufacturing model, arguing that relying on outside companies to produce vaccines in bulk had previously failed, and left developing nations waiting for shots that never came. They also urged the White House not to overly rely on existing vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer and Moderna, saying the companies have delivered “far too few doses, far too slowly, and sometimes only under onerous terms” to low- and middle-income countries.