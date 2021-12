Regulators believe the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks, according to the FDA’s updated fact sheet. At its discussion in April just before lifting the pause, the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel took the same position, but there was debate about whether to add additional warnings targeted to women under 50. That was not done, although the FDA and the CDC added language to fact sheets and guidance for physicians to make women younger than 50 aware of the rare risk and the availability of other coronavirus vaccines.