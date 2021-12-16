CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will decide later Thursday whether to adopt the panel’s recommendation as agency policy.
If adopted, as expected, the move is likely to have a greater effect overseas than in the United States, where there are ample supplies of the other two authorized vaccines, which are more popular. Reports about the lower effectiveness of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have resulted in much lower use in this country, with about 17 million doses administered, compared to about 470 million doses for the Pfizer and Moderna shots.
The panel said that exceptions to the policy should be made for those who have had allergic reactions to the mRNA vaccines, or where those other vaccines are unavailable.
Panel member Pablo Sanchez, a pediatrics professor at Ohio State University, said he had grave concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “I just I just cannot recommend a vaccine that is associated with a condition that may lead to death,” he said, adding that he told families to stay away from it.
Federal officials halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for 10 days in April after six women experienced the blood-clotting problem — the only known cases at the time among more than 7 million people who had received the vaccine in the United States. One of the women died. The pause was lifted after an extensive safety review determined the vaccine’s benefits outweighed the risks and the FDA required a warning be attached.
But members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices heard new data on Thursday that indicate the problem is broader than initially believed, albeit still rare. Fifty-four cases were confirmed as of August out of about 14 million doses administered, and officials are going back to review the data to ensure those numbers are not underestimated. All of the patients, including 37 women and 17 men, were hospitalized; the patients’ median age was about 44. None occurred after receiving the shot as a booster.
Those who died became sick quickly, going to the hospital on average three days after symptoms, and dying within one day of admission.
“We’ve been struggling reviewing these cases by how rapidly the patients’ status deteriorates, results in death,” said Isaac See, a CDC doctor who presented the data. “We have not yet seen any cases … after a [Johnson & Johnson] booster dose,” See added, although he noted the small number of booster doses given.
The panel heard an assessment of the risks of the Johnson & Johnson product compared with no vaccine, and also compared with use of the mRNA vaccines. Included in that assessment is the risk associated with the mRNA vaccines of Guillain-Barré syndrome, an immune system condition that damages nerve cells that cause muscle weakness, and rare heart condition known as myocarditis.
CDC official Sara Oliver said the panel’s work group supported a preferential recommendation based on stronger vaccine effectiveness and safety profiles of the mRNA vaccines over Johnson & Johnson’s product.
But during the public comment session, Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers representing state, territorial and urban immunization officials, spoke of the “unique role” the Johnson & Johnson shots play, particularly for people experiencing homelessness, living in corrections facilities or being discharged from hospitals.
“The one-dose completion also provides an accessible option for those completing vaccination for travel or employment, maintaining vaccine options,” she said.
Immunization officials have also said it’s easier to use a vaccine that doesn’t require ultracold storage for vaccinating hard-to-reach communities, including migrant workers, homeless shelters, the homebound and others with limited access to health care.
The impact on its use in other countries is likely to be far greater because the vaccine is authorized for use in 90 countries, according to the World Health Organization. The blood clotting condition, which has also been reported with the AstraZeneca vaccine, has resulted in policy changes in many higher income countries, including Canada, which have access to alternative vaccines.
This is a developing story.