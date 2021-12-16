The government moved to conserve sotrovimab when early analysis of omicron’s mutations suggested the drug might hold up against the variant, Kessler said. A growing number of studies have bolstered confidence that it will still work. But the supply is limited, with about 50,000 total doses on hand — an inventory expected to grow to about 350,000 by early January, according to Kessler. The U.S. government distributed 180,000 doses to states before the pause in late November. The distribution data does not report which doses have been used.