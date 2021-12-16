Beta and gamma share the E484K mutation, which appears to thwart certain neutralizing antibodies by changing the shape of their target. Omicron has a different amino acid in that spot, and it has changed other immune system targets as well. So the question is whether, and how well, antibodies will still recognize the enemy. Fortunately, at least one type of monoclonal antibody called sotrovimab does not seem fooled by the new variant.