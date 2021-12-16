Regeneron, whose monoclonal antibody cocktail has found conservative support from the likes of former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), acknowledged last month that its treatment could be less effective against the new variant. A preprint study published last week showed how omicron could evade the cocktails from Regeneron, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca, which recently received authorization for a monoclonal to prevent covid-19 in people whose immune systems do not respond to vaccines.