Decades of advances in medical treatment have made Roe’s viability threshold a moving target — compressing the timeline by about one week every 10 years from the original 28. Led by the University of Iowa health system, which has pioneered some of these advances, an increasing number of hospitals are delivering babies 22 and 23 weeks into pregnancy. One study of more than 900 U.S. hospitals found the number offering active treatment for infants born at 22 weeks grew from 26 percent in 2007 to 58 percent in 2019. With new scientific advances on the horizon such as artificial wombs, in which fetuses could be grown outside the body, some wonder if we are headed to a point where Roe’s viability framework is on a collision course with modern medicine.