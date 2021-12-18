Officials have urged people to get booster shots and announced plans to distribute 500,000 at-home tests in the city this week. New York was the first center of the pandemic in the United States.
In countries with community transmission, the omicron variant was spreading faster than delta, with infection numbers doubling in 1.5 to 3 days, the World Health Organization said Saturday. The variant is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it remains unclear whether it evades immunity, is more transmissible, or both, the health agency said, with clinical severity and vaccine efficacy also not yet known.
The latest variant has only added to a winter surge in New York City in which the delta variant had been driving up cases after some summer respite.
The city’s Rockettes had just returned to the stage this year after the 2020 shutdowns. But the dance company, which typically holds multiple performances a day in December, canceled the four shows scheduled for Friday, citing breakthrough covid-19 cases in the production. The Radio City performers later announced that they were calling off the remaining “Christmas Spectacular” shows because of “increasing challenges from the pandemic.”
A number of restaurants and theaters in New York City that rely on big December sales also temporarily closed. Broadway shows including “Hamilton” and “Tina,” about the life of Tina Turner, canceled performances this week.
The rising coronavirus numbers are a reminder “that the pandemic is not over yet,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who this week reinstated a requirement for masks indoors. However, she added, the state, which has fully vaccinated over 70 percent of its residents, was better placed than it was 21 months ago.
“We have the tools to fight this virus,” she said.