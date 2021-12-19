He continued to urge the unvaccinated to get their shots and those who have received only two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines to get booster doses. Although vaccines cannot be the only layer of protection against the omicron variant, defeating the pandemic would not be possible without them, he said.
Fauci described omicron as “extraordinary,” with a doubling time of two to three days. The variant accounts for 50 percent of coronavirus cases in certain regions of the country, which meant it would almost certainly take over as the dominant variant in the United States, he added.
“It is going to be a tough few weeks, months as we get deeper into the winter,” Fauci said.
President Biden plans to address the nation Tuesday on the status of the country’s fight against the virus, the White House said Saturday.
“Building off his Winter Plan,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter, Biden will announce “new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance, while also issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”
Psaki said, “We are prepared for the rising case levels,” adding that Biden “will detail how we will respond to this challenge. He will remind Americans that they can protect themselves from severe illness from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and getting their booster shot when they are eligible.”
The speech, coming just before Christmas and New Year’s Day, underlines Biden’s struggle to contain the pandemic nearly a year into office. On top of the emergence of new variants and attendant challenges, administration has at times faced criticism for what some have described as mixed signals.
Biden won high marks from the public during the first half of the year as cases declined, the country opened up from lockdown and vaccines became widely available. But the past few months have been far more difficult. After he gave a speech on July 4 saying the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus,” the situation started changing. Case rates increased as the delta variant took a foothold and many Americans refused to get vaccinated.
Now, as closures and new public health precautions are imposed in areas hit hardest by the virus, Biden faces another potentially brutal stretch in the coming weeks that could strain hospitals and schools and further frustrate Americans at a time when many hoped to enjoy the holidays and put the toughest days of the pandemic behind them.