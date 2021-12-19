Scientists are still working to fully understand the risks of the omicron variant, and how it interacts with vaccines. Of the 43 omicron cases in the United States that the CDC had “full details” on as of Dec. 8, 14 of the people infected with the variant — about a third of the cases — had received a booster shot, according to a CDC presentation last week. Five of those 14 people had received their booster fewer than 14 days before they started experiencing symptoms.