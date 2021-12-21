The injectable medication was found in trials to be more effective than oral medication at preventing HIV infection from sex. In a trial of 4,566 cisgender men and transgender women who have sex with men, those who took Apretude had 69 percent less risk of getting infected compared with participants who took Truvada, the FDA said. Participants in a trial of 3,224 cisgender women found those who took Apretude had 90 percent less risk of getting infected than those who took Truvada.