The United States is averaging nearly 147,000 new confirmed infections a day, an increase of 22 percent from the previous seven-day period, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. The omicron variant accounted for 73 percent of new coronavirus cases between Dec. 12 and Saturday, according to modeled projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New York has seen the most significant spike in recent cases, averaging more than 18,300 new infections a day.