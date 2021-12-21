But how should omicron factor into your plans after vaccination? Infectious-disease experts give a range of answers.
Some think it’s best to skip the New Year’s Eve party, as the country weathers a new wave of disease. Others underscore that Americans must “live with the virus” — especially as vaccines seems to protect well against the worst illness but are less effective at stopping milder cases of omicron.
“The hiding-in-our-basement-behind-the-pile-of-sandbags moment has come and gone,” said Andrew Noymer, associate professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California at Irvine. “If the rationale is that there’s covid outside the door, well we’re going to be hiding in our basement forever because there’s going to be covid next year, and the year after that.”
“For so many of us — I don’t necessarily think we need to cancel plans,” echoed Darlene Bhavnani, an assistant professor in the department of population health at University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School. “We can do this safely if we take advantage of the tools we have.”
Different people, they all acknowledge, will balance the risks and rewards of each activity differently.