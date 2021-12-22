While more than 69,000 people are currently hospitalized, the rate of hospitalizations remains about the same compared with last week, data showed as of early Wednesday. Deaths, however, are increasing, as about 1,330 people are now dying each day of the virus. In Texas, Harris County Public Health reported this week that an unvaccinated Houston-area man in his 50s may be the first U.S. fatality publicly attributed to omicron.