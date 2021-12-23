The omicron variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread across the United States, upending holiday plans for some of the pandemic-weary and driving people to testing sites — and for many, into quarantine.

Some experts have warned infection may be creeping closer to an inevitability for many. Those who have tested positive or have been exposed to someone who has been infected are quarantining and isolating. If and when that happens, public health experts and psychologists have recommendations for ways to cope and to stay safe.

