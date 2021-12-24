“According to our health and medical experts at the CDC, the value of country-based international travel restrictions is greatest early in an outbreak, before the virus or variant has been widely disseminated,” the White House said in a statement. “This value declines as domestic transmission starts to contribute a larger proportion of case burden.”
Biden on Nov. 26 instituted the travel restrictions on eight Southern African nations that were thought to be the epicenter of the omicron outbreak, citing the new variant’s unknown nature. The restrictions, which took effect on Nov. 29, barred most non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States if they had recently been in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe.
Public health experts subsequently pushed the Biden administration to lift the measures, citing omicron’s broad spread internationally as well as inside the United States, and evidence that its infections are milder in people who have been vaccinated and boosted.
“It is here in the USA and spreading via domestic travel,” said Ezekiel Emanuel, a University of Pennsylvania bioethicist who advised Biden’s transition team on coronavirus, calling the measures unnecessary.
Officials in South Africa, Botswana and other nations subject to the travel restrictions also had urged the White House to lift the restrictions, calling them unduly punitive after South African scientists first alerted the world to the existence of omicron.
The White House also faced internal criticism for persisting with the travel restrictions as the omicron wave spread around the globe. The Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department were among the agencies recommending the restrictions be lifted, two people with knowledge of the internal deliberations told The Post earlier this week.