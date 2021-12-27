People who have received booster shots do not need to quarantine after an exposure, the agency said, but should wear a mask for 10 days.
“These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “The omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses.”
The updated guidance comes as the nation is contending with a new coronavirus wave driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant, which has sent infections soaring to levels not seen since last winter and led to the cancellations of thousands of holiday flights.
The agency said the decision was driven by the fact that scientific research has shown that the majority of transmission occurs early in the course of a person’s illness, typically in the one to two days before the onset of symptoms and, then, for two to three days afterward. Health officials also recommended that those exposed get tested five days after their exposure.
The CDC also cut isolation and quarantine times for health care workers last week in an effort to stave off staff shortages.