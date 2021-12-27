“We’ve obviously got to do better,” Fauci said. “I think things will improve greatly as we get into January, but that doesn’t help us today and tomorrow.”
The Biden administration, which last week announced a plan to offer 500 million at-home tests to Americans sometime next month, has faced criticism in recent days over its failure to prepare an adequate supply of tests.
“I don’t think anybody anticipated that this was going to be as rapidly spreading as it did,” Biden said Tuesday of the omicron variant.
But the same day, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said officials had been “working hard as we anticipated this, because we knew that omicron had this capacity to increase at this rate.”
People who are able to find at-home rapid tests in stores may face a limit on how many they can purchase — reminiscent of shortages of items like toilet paper earlier in the pandemic. Walgreens stores have placed a four-item limit on tests.
People who test positive with at-home antigen test kits should contact a doctor to report the result and consider taking a lab-based PCR test to verify it, experts advise. In general, antigen tests are less sensitive than molecular tests and tend to work better for symptomatic people.
To increase confidence in a negative test, experts recommend testing frequently at regular intervals, known as “serial testing.”