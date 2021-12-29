There are plenty of infections out there — a record number in fact. The seven-day average for daily new infections jumped to 301,000 Wednesday, up from about 89,000 on Dec. 1, according to health department data compiled by The Washington Post. Hospitalizations have increased more modestly, to about 85,000 confirmed or suspected covid patients, but that is still well below the level of last year’s winter surge. Deaths are up as well, with a seven-day average of 1,532 deaths each day.