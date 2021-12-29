Your best defense against covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is to be fully vaccinated. One year ago, vaccines were mostly available to only health-care workers. For months in early 2021, most of us had to anxiously wait our turns to get a jab or two. As this new year dawns, vaccines are now widely available free to anyone over age 5. Booster shots are also available to most adults, and early data indicates these shots will provide greater protection against the omicron variant and will reduce the likelihood of serious illness or death.