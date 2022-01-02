New CDC guidelines were spurred by worries omicron surge could lead to breakdown in essential services
“There has been some concern about why we don’t ask people at that five-day period to get tested. That is something that is now under consideration,” said Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden. “The CDC is very well aware there has been some pushback about that. Looking at it again, there may be an option in that — that testing could be a part of that. And I think we’re going to be hearing more about that in the next day or so from the CDC.”
The possibility of further changes to the CDC’s isolation guidance reflects the enormous challenge facing U.S. public health officials, who have tried balancing competing pressures in responding to the omicron wave sweeping the country. The change would mark a major reversal of one of the most criticized aspects of the new CDC guidelines — one that experts said could lead to increased viral transmission.
Federal officials faced requests from the airline and other industries to shorten quarantine and isolation times in response to worker shortages and flight cancellations that they said had been driven largely by workers who tested positive and were isolating. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky previously said that the new rules were consistent with the protections afforded by vaccinations and booster shots. The CDC also recommended that those returning to the workforce after five days continue to wear a mask for the full 10-day period.
Walensky also told The Washington Post that the agency decided against requiring a negative test result after five days of isolation because the those tests are often inaccurate at that point.
Several public health experts have challenged the revamped CDC rules, with some calling them too permissive. “I absolutely don’t want to sit next to someone who turned Positive 5 days ago and hasn’t tested [negative],” tweeted epidemiologist Michael Mina, an assistant professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Mina called the guidance “reckless.”
Coronavirus cases have been surging across the country, but deaths have not yet spiked. There is some evidence that the omicron variant is less fatal than other iterations of the coronavirus. The nation is recording an average of about 400,000 cases per day, and hospitalizations have started to rise. But recent quick declines in cases in South Africa suggest that the virus may soon fade, and U.S. officials are watching what is happening both there and in Britain with guarded optimism.
“There’s no doubt about it: The acceleration of cases that we have seen is really unprecedented, gone well beyond anything we have seen before,” Fauci said. But, he added, “Given the large number of cases, we have not seen a concomitant increase in the relative percentage of hospitalizations.”