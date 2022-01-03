The FDA actions are expected to be reviewed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its panel of outside vaccine advisers this week. Assuming the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday, signs off on the additional shots, CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to officially recommend them later that day.
The bid to make booster shots available to younger adolescents comes as the omicron variant spreads rapidly, driving up the number of coronavirus cases, upending travel plans and sending education officials scrambling to decide whether and how to reopen schools.
Some schools are making painful decisions to revert, at least temporarily, to remote teaching. But many large districts are forging ahead with a resumption of in-person learning — although some are imposing strict rules involving coronavirus testing. Public schools in the District, which are scheduled to reopen later this week, are requiring proof of a negative test result for all returning students and teachers. Other school systems are beefing up mask mandates.
For months, public health officials have urged eligible individuals to get booster shots, pointing to data suggesting vaccine-induced immunity wanes. That effort has taken on extra urgency in recent weeks as the highly transmissible omicron variant has fueled a sharp rise in infections — an average of about 400,000 per day — in the United States.
Some studies on omicron offer hope that the variant is less likely to result in severe illness and hospitalizations than delta, the last dominant variant. But officials have noted that the number of children being hospitalized across the country is creeping up and caution that the impact of the virus can be unpredictable.
About one-third of eligible Americans have received a booster shot, according to the CDC.
In recent months, the FDA has steadily moved down the age at which people are eligible for vaccines and boosters. The initial two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available to everyone 5 and older — but until Monday, boosters had been cleared only for people 16 and older.
