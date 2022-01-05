But as the pandemic approaches its third year in the United States, violence and threats against health-care workers remain a disturbing trend nationwide. In Tennessee, a woman was arrested in May on charges of driving through a vaccination site at high speed and nearly hitting seven workers while yelling, “No vaccine!” Cox Medical Center Branson in Missouri acknowledged in September that violence against its workers had tripled over the past year, prompting the facility to give employees panic buttons. Some Kootenai Health employees in Idaho told administrators they were scared to go to the grocery store if they were still wearing their scrubs, according to the Associated Press.