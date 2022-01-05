The panel voted 13-to-1 in favor of the boosters for this group. It had previously said 16-and 17-year-olds are eligible for a booster but not recommended that they get the shots. But the action Wednesday expanded the recommendation to include this age group as well, saying that a booster dose is recommended for everyone 12- to 17 years old who is at least five months after they received their primary vaccine doses.
The vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices follows the action Monday by the Food and Drug Administration authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech product for adolescents as part of a broader effort to expand protection for children as well as adults as schools struggle to maintain operations amid skyrocketing coronavirus infections.
Much of the debate Wednesday by CDC panel members centered on whether to give a full-throated endorsement to booster shots for adolescents by recommending that they should get them, as opposed to recommending they may get them.
About 5 million adolescents ages 12 through 15 would become eligible for booster shots for the first time because they are five months past completion of their second shot. Of the 16.7 million adolescents in the United States, about half, or 8.6 million, are fully vaccinated. The FDA and CDC have already shortened the window that people who received the Pfizer vaccine must wait to get a booster shot from six months to five months.
Several panel members urged the group to make a strong recommendation for the shots because of the omicron surge. “Covid is overwhelming our hospitals and our children’s hospitals,” said Kathy Poehling, a professor of pediatrics at Wake Forest School of Medicine.
Others said the group needed to address a more fundamental question.
“Are we asking the vaccines to prevent every runny nose or are we asking the vaccines to prevent hospitalization and death?” said David Kimberlin, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. “I would suggest a refocusing on what we want from the vaccine prior to deciding whether boosters would get us there.”
Helen Keipp Talbot, an infectious-diseases professor at Vanderbilt University, said she supported adolescents having access to boosters but felt the recommendation would detract from the more important goal to get unvaccinated children their first shots.
She was the only no vote.
FDA officials have said the agency broadened access to boosters because real-world data and laboratory tests indicate the shots significantly strengthen protection, especially against the omicron variant, while posing minimal risk.
Officials cited data from Israel that found no new safety concerns when more than 6,000 adolescents ages 12-to-15 got a Pfizer booster five months after their second dose. There were no new cases of heart-related complications.
Both the FDA and CDC relied on data from Israel in shortening the interval between the second and third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents and adults from six months to five months.
This is a developing story and will be updated.