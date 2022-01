If you are not vaccinated or have not received a recommended booster, the CDC now recommends you quarantine for five days after close contact with a person who has a coronavirus infection. Quarantine is to prevent someone who was exposed to the virus and may or may not be infected from spreading the virus to others. The date of exposure is considered day zero. If you develop symptoms, get tested immediately and isolate until you receive your test results. If you test positive but do not have symptoms, isolate for at least five days from the date of your test result. If you do develop covid-19 symptoms, isolate for at least five days from the date your symptoms began.