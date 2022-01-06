Hospitals are not required to publicly report how many patients are admitted with covid as the primary diagnosis, and many organizations contacted by The Post — including large, multistate health systems such as Dignity Health in the West, Advocate Aurora Health in the Midwest and Mayo Clinic, with campuses around the nation — said they had not been monitoring that breakdown or could not easily produce it. Hospital associations in Minnesota, Ohio, Vermont and other states also said they were not tracking why patients needed to be hospitalized for covid.