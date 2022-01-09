David Kessler, the chief scientific officer for the administration’s covid response, said the government has been responding to requests from state and local health officials in making all three monoclonal antibodies available. But the administration has made clear that the two that don’t work against the omicron variant should be used "only if the delta variant represents a significant proportion of infections in the region and then only with the explicit understanding that these treatments would be ineffective if the patients are infected with the omicron variant.”