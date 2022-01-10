Aduhelm’s manufacturer, Biogen, set its initial price at $56,000 — sparking an outcry from the drug’s proponents and critics alike. That price tag was part of the reason that, when CMS announced the Part B premium for 2022 in November, the monthly amount consumers must pay rose from $148.50 to $170.10. The increase is the largest in dollar amount in the program’s history, which dates to President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society of the 1960s. In percentage terms, it is the fourth-largest hike.