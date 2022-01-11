The proposal is open to public comment for 30 days. The agency has said it plans to issue a final decision in April.
The draft decision, if finalized, would apply to monoclonal antibodies approved by the Food and Drug Administration that target amyloid, a sticky substance that can build up in the brain.
The decision will be a disappointment for people who were hoping Medicare would cover the medicine for patients listed on the FDA label — those with early stage disease or mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s.
But it will probably cheer critics of the drug who said there was not sufficient evidence of its effectiveness to warrant broader coverage.
“CMS has proposed an evidence-based coverage policy after experts reviewed all relevant publicly available evidence and feedback received from stakeholders,” CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said.
“Before finalizing this proposal, we will have more opportunities to hear from people with Medicare living with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease or mild Alzheimer’s disease dementia, their family members and caregivers, as well as many other stakeholders, including patient advocacy groups, medical experts, states, payers, and industry professionals,” Brooks-LaSure said.
The Medicare decision is widely seen as make or break for the beleaguered drug from the biotech company Biogen. Several big health systems have refused to offer the drug, citing a lack of evidence on efficacy, and utilization has been extremely low. That could change if Medicare coverage kicks in and patients begin demanding the treatment. Medicare coverage is critical to increasing the use of the medication because about 80 percent of the patients who would be eligible are enrolled in the program. Private insurers often follow Medicare’s lead.
In a statement Tuesday, Biogen lamented the coverage proposal from CMS.
“This draft coverage determination denies the daily burden of people living with Alzheimer’s disease,” Biogen said. The agency’s proposal “will significantly limit patient access to an FDA-approved treatment, especially for underserved patients,” the company said.
Aduhelm is a monoclonal antibody, a man-made protein that targets a sticky substance in the brain, called amyloid beta, which some scientists believe causes the memory-robbing disease. The drug, administered monthly as an infusion, is designed to trigger an immune response that reduces amyloid plaques.
Almost three years ago, Biogen halted two late-stage clinical trials after experts concluded the drug would not meet the goals of slowing cognitive decline and functional impairment. Several months later, in a surprise move, the company released additional data, asserting the drug could be effective at a high dose.
The FDA’s panel of outside scientific advisers rejected the argument in 2020, saying there was not evidence the medication worked. When the FDA nevertheless approved the medication, the agency said the decision was not based on clinical outcomes but rather on indications the drug sharply reduced brain amyloid. The agency said there was a “reasonable likelihood” that reduction would benefit patients.
The FDA initially said all Alzheimer’s patients could receive the drug then narrowed that to people with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage disease.
About 6.2 million people in the United States have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. But the number with early-stage or mild disease is much smaller. Biogen has estimated that only about 50,000 patients may initiate treatment in 2022, if Medicare and other insurers cover Aduhelm.
The therapy doesn’t cure Alzheimer’s disease or reverse it. The debate involves whether the drug slows cognitive decline by sharply reducing amyloid clumps. Some scientists are convinced that targeting amyloid will slow deterioration. Others say there is not evidence to support that — including from the Biogen trials.
“Most physicians don’t think it works,” said Lon S. Schneider, a psychiatrist at Keck Medical School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.
Mike Zuendel, a 67-year-old retired pediatric dentist who was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s last year, was hoping for Medicare coverage for Aduhelm. He has had four infusions since September. So far, he has been billed for only the first infusion, but Medicare and private insurance so far has covered it. (In the absence of a national coverage policy, some regional Medicare administrators are paying for the drug on a case-by-case basis.)
“For me, and for a lot of other people, this is a life-or-death decision,” he said.
To some extent, the battle over the drug reflects an ongoing disagreement among doctors and researchers over the cause of Alzheimer’s disease. The amyloid hypothesis, which has dominated the field for decades, holds that toxic clumps in the brain, called amyloid beta, are the main driver of the disease and that removing them will slow cognitive decline. Aduhelm sharply reduces those clumps.
But years of testing drugs that target amyloid has yielded a string of failures, and many scientists have argued for a greater focus on other possible factors, including inflammation in the brain or damage to tiny blood vessels.
A group of physicians who treat Alzheimer’s patients, in comments filed to a CMS docket last summer, called for Medicare coverage. They acknowledged that earlier anti-amyloid treatments failed to have a substantial effect on amyloid but that Aduhelm and three others in development markedly reduce “brain amyloid and show evidence of clinical benefit.”
But others disagreed. The Kaiser Permanente health organization, in its comments said, “While the drug was shown to reduce beta-amyloid in the brain, the link between reduction of beta-amyloid and a clinical benefit has yet to be established even though it has been widely studied.”
Kaiser Permanente added it believes the risks to patients exceed the benefits and that the drug should be used only in a clinical trial.
As part of its accelerated approval of Aduhelm, the FDA directed Biogen to conduct a follow-up trial to assess actual benefits — or the lack of them — to patients, with results due in nine years. Biogen said recently it was aiming to submit initial data in four years.
Aduhelm has had unexpected consequences.
In November, CMS announced a record increase, in dollar terms, for premiums for 2022 for Part B, which covers outpatient services such as visits to the doctor. The increase was attributed to the need for a cushion for the potential high costs of the Alzheimer’s drug. But sales of the drug were lagging late last year, and Biogen cut the price of the drug almost in half, to $28,200.
On Monday, Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra ordered CMS to consider reducing the premiums for 2022. It is unprecedented to cut premiums after the year has started; usually, if calculations by the Medicare actuaries are off, adjustments in premiums are made in rates the following year.
Other Alzheimer’s drugs treat symptoms but don’t change the course of the disease.
The European Medicines Agency, the regulatory body that recommends whether drugs should be approved in Europe, said in December, Aduhelm should not be allowed on the market. The agency said that “although Aduhelm reduces amyloid beta in the brain, the link between this effect and clinical improvement had not been established.”