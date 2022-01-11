“We do need a vaccine for these kids,” said Sean O’Leary, vice chair of the Committee on Infectious Diseases for the American Academy of Pediatrics. However, a vaccine for children younger than 5 may not be available in time “to change this current wave” of infections caused by the omicron variant, which many experts say may be nearing its peak.
Pediatricians say coronavirus vaccines probably will be important well beyond this wave.
Here are some things we know about the vaccine for the youngest children.