“Today’s action further removes financial barriers and expands access to COVID-19 tests for millions of people,” Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of HHS’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in the statement.
Experts consider the antigen tests to be a key tool in the fight against the pandemic, and other countries have been relying on them for months.
“There is no limit on the number of tests, including at-home tests, that are covered if ordered or administered by a health care provider following an individualized clinical assessment, including for those who may need them due to underlying medical conditions,” HHS said.
It added that over-the-counter test purchases will be covered without the need for a health-care provider’s order or individualized clinical assessment — “and without any cost-sharing requirements such as deductibles, co-payments or coinsurance, prior authorization, or other medical management requirements.”
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, in a statement, touted the new requirements for insurers and group health plans as part of the administration’s overall strategy “to ramp-up access to easy-to-use, at-home tests at no cost.”
The administration has come under pressure to do more to address shortages of rapid tests reported online or in retail stores — and prices that are prohibitive for many Americans.
It may not be a seamless transition for insurers, two health insurance industry groups told the Associated Press. “While there will likely be some hiccups in early days, we will work with the administration to swiftly address issues as they arise.” Matt Eyles, president of America’s Health Insurance Plans, said in a statement to the AP.
The president of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Kim Keck, expressed concerns “that the policy does not solve for the limited supply of tests in the country and could cause additional consumer friction as insurers stand up a program in just four days’ time.”
President Biden, seeking to recast the pandemic fight in December, insisted the United States would not lock down or close schools, as officials acknowledge the virus is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.
Biden detailed new plans to expand coronavirus testing sites across the country, deploy more federal health resources to aid strained hospitals, and distribute a half-billion free at-home tests.
The White House is now finalizing details with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver 500 million coronavirus test kits to households across the country. The administration, as The Washington Post has reported, will launch a website allowing people to request the rapid tests with an aim to begin shipping the kits by mid-January.
HHS said in its Monday news release that state Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program programs are required to cover FDA-authorized at-home coronavirus tests without cost-sharing, and that Medicare pays for coronavirus diagnostic tests performed by a laboratory when the test is ordered by a physician, pharmacist or other authorized health-care professional.