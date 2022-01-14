The study said contracting EBV could increase by 32 times the risk of developing MS, and while the findings were praised by experts, they also noted that the results did not provide a definitive link. (There are roughly 258 million adults in the United States and some 1 million MS patients nationwide.) Factors such as genetic predisposition and obesity could also be linked to MS, researchers have hypothesized.
Nonetheless, the research suggests that many MS cases could be prevented by stopping EBV infection, Ascherio said, adding that targeting the virus could also lead to a cure for MS.
Most people are infected by EBV as children. While its symptoms are mostly mild, the virus lies dormant within the human body for life. By contrast, symptoms for MS can range from numbness to pain and debilitating impairment in motor function. There is no cure, though not everyone requires therapy, and there are treatments such as steroids that can manage symptoms.
The Harvard researchers were given access to 20 years of medical data from over 10 million active-duty members of the U.S. military. From this racially diverse pool of subjects, the researchers focused on blood samples collected from 801 individuals — all of whom developed MS during their time in the military and 800 of whom tested positive for EBV.
The data provides a rare, clear look at MS developing in association with EBV — a view that is normally challenging to attain because of the relatively small number of MS patients, said Anne Bruestle, an immunologist at Australian National University (ANU) who was not involved with the research.
In one part of the study, 32 out of 33 MS patients were found to have been infected with EBV. They were placed in contrast to a control group of 90 people who did not develop MS, of whom 51 later contracted EBV.
The risk of getting multiple sclerosis increased by 32-fold following an EBV infection, the researchers’ analysis found.
Bruestle noted that all the people with EBV in the two groups were infected as adults. EBV can behave differently in children — adolescents and young adults may develop infectious mononucleosis — so the conclusions of the Harvard study might not be applicable to those infected when very young, she said.
Nonetheless, the researchers’ findings mean that the chance of MS developing in individuals who do not have EBV is “virtually [nil]," Ascherio said in an email.
These results could still be the “tipping point” that leads to pharmaceutical companies investing in EPV vaccines, said David Tscharke, an immunologist at ANU. He noted that EBV’s relatively mild symptoms meant there had been little interest in preventing it, and there is no vaccine for the virus. (Earlier this year, Moderna said it had started initial trials for a vaccine.)