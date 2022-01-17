The statement said the chairman remains able to “perform all his duties,” is working remotely and isolating himself from other people.
Separately, the Marine Corps said Monday that its top general, Commandant David Berger, also had tested positive. In a brief statement, officials said, “The performance of his duties will remain unaffected.”
According to Butler’s statement, Milley was in contact with President Biden most recently on Wednesday, when both attended a funeral at Fort Myer in Arlington, Va., for Army Gen. Raymond Odierno, who was commanding officer in Iraq of the president’s late son, Beau. Both Odierno and Beau Biden died of cancer.
Milley’s positive coronavirus test came two weeks after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after developing mild symptoms while on leave at home. Austin also was fully vaccinated and had received a booster.
Neither that announcement nor the one about Milley’s positive test disclosed their variant of the virus, but the two officials developed symptoms as omicron is spurring record numbers of cases.
Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.