Our administration literally left this White House a playbook that would have shown them how to respond before COVID-19 reached our shores. I'm not sure what they did with it—maybe used it to prop up a wobbly table somewhere—but they certainly didn't take it to heart. Eight months into this pandemic, cases are rising again across the country. Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us. Joe will get this pandemic under control with a plan to make testing free and widely available, to get a vaccine to every American cost-free, and to make sure our frontline heroes never have to ask other countries for the equipment they need. His plan will guarantee paid sick leave for workers and parents affected by the pandemic, and he’ll make sure that the small businesses that hold our communities together and employ millions of Americans can reopen safely. We revisited our administration's pandemic playbook recently. Take a look—and then get out and vote for a leader who will get this virus under control. That’s Joe Biden.